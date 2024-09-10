Juno Tab 3 Linux Tablet Launches at $699 with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 10, 2024



Powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N Celeron N100 processor with 4 cores, 4 threads, 1.10GHz clock speed (3.40 GHz with Turbo), and Intel UHD Graphics, the Juno Tab 3 tablet features a 12.1-inch anti-glossy IPS touchscreen with 2K (2160x1440px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ration, and capacitive touch (10-point).

The Juno Tab 3 Linux-powered tablet features an all-metal chassis, built-in dual stereo speakers, a 5000 mAh 38Wh battery that can last about 5 hours, 4K support at 60Hz, a detachable US-English keyboard, 12GB 4800MHz LPDDR5 RAM, and M.2 2242 SATA III SSD storage up to 2TB.

