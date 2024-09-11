Tux Machines

HaloMax Product Line for Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless Solutions

Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.

MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android

The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.

9to5Linux

Juno Tab 3 Linux Tablet Launches at $699 with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N Celeron N100 processor with 4 cores, 4 threads, 1.10GHz clock speed (3.40 GHz with Turbo), and Intel UHD Graphics, the Juno Tab 3 tablet features a 12.1-inch anti-glossy IPS touchscreen with 2K (2160x1440px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ration, and capacitive touch (10-point).

KDE Plasma 6.1.5 Released with More Bug Fixes for Plasma 6.1 Users

KDE Plasma 6.1.5 is here about five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.4 and improves the speed and performance of Plasma Discover’s search feature, adds the ability to drag-and-drop stuff onto a Plasma panel on Wayland when it’s in auto-hide mode, and reintroduces support for moving the focus out of the Favorites grid view of the Kickoff application launcher using the arrow keys.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 8th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.7

If you get the following error message when starting your regular Linux operating system, then it means that your Linux operating system is outdated.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Amarok Audio Player is Alive and How To Install It on Kubuntu 22.04

Amarok comes back to GNU/Linux! After six years of hiatus, it is surely a happy news to us all especially who had experiences with this legendary audio player on the classic Kubuntu and Mandriva before it was discontinued. This article will reintroduce Amarok to newer generations today as well as offer a guide to install it on Kubuntu Jammy up to Noble. Lastly, we want to say thank you very much The Developers for reviving Amarok. Here we go!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 11, 2024

Jet aircraft on final approach to Tullamarine Melbourne Australia

  1. Slow But Ongoing Mass Layoffs at EPO, Estimates That Nearly Half of the FOs Will be Made Redundant Soon
    When you cease to care about validity and quality of patents you're granting why bother with humans at all?
  2. The Peril of the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) Illuminates the Dangers of Founders Leaving or Being Forced Out
    Whatever you may think they stand for, you risk being fixated on what they originally were and perhaps what their Web sites still say
  3. Difficult Times at Soylent News
    We hope that Soylent News will recover from this
  4. Crimes of the EPO Are Costing Everybody in Europe
    Since virtually everyone in Europe is a user of software (almost nobody is a forest dweller like in countries near the equator), this impacts everybody
  5. OSI's Blog is Still 100% Microsoft-Sponsored Attacks on Free/Open Source Software
    OSI is a compromised, defunct body. It exists to serve the enemies of its original mission.
  6. Red Hat is Suing to Protect From Patent Trolls
    Why doesn't Red Hat (IBM) also lobby to eliminate all software patents once and for all?

  7. Julian Assange's Father Turns 80 and They Show Themselves in Melbourne
    Will he be active in Wikileaks soon?
  8. [Teaser] EPO Tightening Its Belt
    who didn't see this coming?
  9. Are Lawsuits Over EPO Corruption Next?
    Why does the mainstream media not cover it?
  10. Europe's Second Largest Institution, the EPO, Exploits Lack of Oversight to Commit Crimes Every Day
    Immunity begets impunity, which in turn begets crime
  11. Transcript of Latest Public Talk by Dr. Richard M. Stallman (RMS), Delivered Last Month at Web3 Summit 2024 Berlin
    quick-and-dirty transcription
  12. Links 10/09/2024: Big Brother Awards Germany 2024 and Telling the Unemployed to 'Drive Uber'
    Links for the day
  13. Gemini Links 10/09/2024: DUIs and Useless Analytics
    Links for the day
  14. New Article in redhat.com: How to Install Microsoft Windows
    That's just about as bad as that sounds...
  15. A Decade Ago Things Became So Bad at the European Patent Office (EPO) That Staff Jumped Out the Window During Working Hours
    Colleagues saw the suicide; the EPO's response wasn't to tackle the causes but to bolt down the windows (like factories in China installing controversial 'suicide nets')
  16. COVID-19 Ushered in Attacks on Human Rights and Things They Said They Had Introduced Temporarily Are Still in Effect/Operation Today
    COVID-19 changed a lot of things
  17. Quitting Academia When Its IT Systems Are Dominated by Clowns Who Outsource
    It seems like a common trajectory
  18. Why the Free Software Foundation (FSF) Owning or Renting Office Space Mattered
    "In the long term, the FSF needs to own its future office space, but then the deadly risk is that the property ownership becomes the end goal rather than software freedom."
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  20. IRC Proceedings: Monday, September 09, 2024
    IRC logs for Monday, September 09, 2024
  21. Free Software Foundation (FSF) Probably Has No Choice But to Shut Down Its Office
    Net Income -$686,366
  22. Nearly Two Years After Quitting My Job
    My colleagues and I were bullied by managers (grievance complaint got filed) who didn't even know what "Linux" was
  23. Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XVIII - In Conclusion
    Many activities can be done offline without having to sign anything
    1606 /n/2024/09/09/Video_Richard_Stallman_s_New_Talk_in_Germany_Covers_What_Free_S.shtml
    1419 /n/2024/09/07/No_Mastodon_is_Not_Growing_Social_Control_Media_is_Generally_Wa.shtml
    1108 /n/2024/09/06/Why_We_Are_Suing_Matthew_J_Garrett_for_Harassment_and_Why_It_s_.shtml
    1029 /n/2024/09/06/Linux_Foundation_Technical_Advisory_Board_Has_Election_But_Goog.shtml
    978 /n/2024/09/08/Software_Patents_Against_GNU_Linux_Again.shtml
    942 /n/2024/09/08/IBM_is_Cutting_Almost_in_Half_Its_Office_Space_in_Austin_So_Exp.shtml
    898 /n/2024/09/03/Microsoft_Lost_the_Search.shtml
    847 /n/2024/09/02/Terms_of_Service_TOS_Under_Scrutiny_Part_X_Biometric_Data_Colle.shtml
    793 /n/2024/09/04/Free_Software_Foundation_FSF_Board_Still_a_Happy_Family.shtml
    777 /n/2024/09/07/They_Used_to_Say_Avoid_Nginx_or_NGINX_Because_It_s_Russian_Now_.shtml
    697 /n/2024/09/06/Asking_Ourselves_What_Topics_to_Strategically_Focus_on.shtml

This week in Plasma: Stabilization for 6.2
This week I and many other major Plasma contributors are are at Akademy, planning the future and having many fruitful in-person discussions
Audiocasts/Shows: Self-Destruction of Open Source Software, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux
3 new shows/videos/episodes
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3 released
Significant changes this time. Version 6.2 was released only about 3 weeks ago
KDE Plasma 6.1.5 Released with More Bug Fixes for Plasma 6.1 Users
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series to fix more pesky bugs for improved stability and reliability.
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11
Linux 6.11-rc7
it's out now
KDE Slimbook Plasma VI Linux Ultrabook Launches with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
Slimbook and KDE launched today a new Linux-powered ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and a heftier battery of 80wh.
 
Why Use a Mail Client vs Webmail
Many of us Thunderbird users often forget just how convenient using a mail client can be
Some of the latest articles
Juno Tab 3 Linux Tablet Launches at $699 with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
US-based hardware vendor Juno Computers launched today the Juno Tab 3 tablet powered by Linux and running the Debian-based Mobian Linux or Ubuntu/Kubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Wireshark 4.4 and More
Some Wireshark picks
3 items: BSD, KDE, and more
PostgreSQL: Refreshing the Code of Censorship Committee, Pgpool-II 4.5.4, 4.4.9, 4.3.12, 4.2.19 and 4.1.22
some psql news
Security Leftovers
Security related news
GAFAM Trying to Force-Feed Rust (Despite Known Barriers, Such as Developers Specialising in C)
more rust cultists
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
some news and reports, outlines
Latest in redhat.com and IBM Layoffs/Closure
mostly redhat.com
today's howtos
loads of howtos for the whole day
Redox OS 0.9.0
We would like to thank all maintainers and contributors whose hard work has made this release possible
Godot 3.6 finally released!
After 2 years of development, Godot 3.6 is finally out and it comes fully packed with features and quality of life improvements!
Retroid Pocket 5 released packing high-end features for fans of budget Android gaming handhelds
Tails 6.7 Rolls Out with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird
Tails 6.7 released: Updates Tor Browser to 13.5.3, Thunderbird to 115.15, and introduces new OnionShare chat feature
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 Rolls Out with Critical Fixes and Enhanced Compatibility
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 open-source disk imaging app fixes critical NTFS bugs and enhances compatibility with Clonezilla
OneFileLinux: A tiny recovery distro that fits snugly in your EFI system partition
The kind of thing the big names should be doing instead of working with proprietary vendors
This is free and open source software
How to Make Your Career Suck Less is live
Hear, hear! I am happy to announce the publication of my latest nonfiction, tech-related book
5 best Linux distributions for gamers in 2024
The idea that Linux isn't a practical choice for gamers is slowly becoming outdated
Games: Team Fortress 2, Lutris, Moon Watch, EmuDeck, and More
Latest 7 from GamingOnLinux
Some of the latest articles
We no longer rely only on the Web
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks for the day
Open Hardware Leftovers
3 picks only for today
BSD: fail2ban and self-hosting
a pair of BSD-focused posts
Security Leftovers
only 3 picks for now
Software: Hyprland, Katalog, and More
some FOSS picks
today's howtos
lots for Monday
Debian: The Latest From Debian Developers
4 new picks
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
mostly Red Hat stuff
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux
new episodes about GNU and Linux
GNOME 47.rc released!
"Final release is very close now!"
Programming Leftovers and Free Software
FOSS and coding
Windows TCO: Critical Infrastructure and Banks
the true cost of Microsoft
The Dream of Stock Android is Dead, and That's Okay
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 8th, 2024
The 204th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 8th, 2024.
Fastfetch is the Perfect Replacement for Neofetch
When development on system info tool Neofetch was discontinued1 earlier this year a slew of forks, alternatives, and upstart projects sprung up to fill the void
Banana Pi BPI-CM5 Pro – A Rockchip RK3576-powered Raspberry Pi CM4 alternative with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB flash, a 6 TOPS NPU
The company provides support for Android 14, Debian 12 Linux, Armbian (Debian and Ubuntu)
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only recommend free and open source software here
Review: COSMIC Desktop (Alpha)
My experiment with COSMIC had two distinct phases
KDE Goals - A New Cycle Begins
The KDE community has charted its course for the coming years, focusing on three interconnected paths that converge on a single point: community
MNT Pocket Reform: Linux-Powered Mini Laptop with Rockchip RK3588 or Amlogic A311D CPU Modules
As with all MNT products, the Pocket Reform is fully open-source
NanoPi R3S is a $30 Router Board with Dual GbE and FriendlyWrt OS Support
The NanoPi R3S supports various operating systems, including FriendlyWrt (based on OpenWrt 21.02), Debian Bookworm Core (command-line only)
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.9, Linux 6.6.50, and Linux 6.1.109
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.9 kernel
Some of the latest articles