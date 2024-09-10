Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ How to Use grep() and Return Only Substring in R: A Comprehensive Guide
When working with text data in R, you often need to search for specific patterns or extract substrings from larger strings. The grep() function is a powerful tool for pattern matching, but it doesn’t directly return only the matched substring. In this guide, we’ll explore how to use grep() effectively and combine it with other functions to return only the desired substrings.
Terence Eden ☛ No, ActivityPub votes aren’t anonymous
In order to vote on the poll, your server sends a message to the poll's server saying "I am user @someone@example.com. I wish to vote for option X. Here is an HTTP signature confirming my message."
Does the receiving server abide by GDPR? Who knows!
MauiKit ☛ Maui Release Briefing #6
Today, we bring you a report on the brand-new release of the Maui Project.
We are excited to announce the latest release of MauiKit version 4.0.0, our comprehensive user interface toolkit specifically designed for convergent interfaces, the complying frameworks, and an in-house developed set of convergent applications.
Built on the solid foundations of Qt Quick Controls, QML, and the power and stability of C++, MauiKit empowers developers to create adaptable and seamless user interfaces across a range of devices, and with this release, we have finally migrated to Qt6 and made available the documentation for the frameworks.
Join us on this journey as we unveil the potential of MauiKit 4 for building convergent interfaces, and finally discover the possibilities offered by the enhanced Maui App stack.
Medium ☛ Tamnjong Larry Tabeh: Usability Study Report for Loup, Showtime, And Decibels
📢The Usability Study Report for Loup, Showtime, and Decibels, conducted during the May to August Outreachy internship round, is now available!
Latvia ☛ Latvian whizzkid wins coding gold medal
19-year-old Latvian Ansis Gustavs Andersons has won a gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics – the first such achievement for Latvia in eight years.
Rlang ☛ New versions of nnetsauce and ahead
Python
Armin Ronacher ☛ Multiversion Python Thoughts
Now that uv is rapidly advancing I have started to dive back into making multi-version imports for Python work. The goal here is to enable multiple resolutions from the solver in uv so that two incompatible versions of a library can be installed and used simultaniously.
Simplified speaking it should be possible for a library to depend on both pydantic 1.x and 2.x simultaniously.
I have not made it work yet, but I have I think found all of the pieces that stand in the way. This post mostly exists to share how it could be done with the least amount of changes to Python.
