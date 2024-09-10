Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Debian Family
Ben Hutchings: FOSS activity in July 2024
I investigated a
regression for nftables
introduced in my final upload of linux to buster-security, and
passed on the information to the Freexian ELTS team.
Ben Hutchings: FOSS activity in August 2024
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical’s Anbox Cloud brings new development and testing features to improve in-vehicle infotainment
Support for AAOS (Android™ Automotive OS) enables improved testing and seamless scalability to make Android Automotive development easier. London, 9 September 2024.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 856
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 856 for the week of September 1 – 7, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
