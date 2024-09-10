Latest in redhat.com and IBM Layoffs/Closure
Red Hat Official ☛ Capacity management and overcommitment best practices in Red Hat OpenShift
A pod request is the amount of compute resources (such as memory or CPU) that you specify as the minimum required for your container to run. For example, if you set a memory request of 1 Gi, then the scheduler ensures that at least 1 Gi of memory is available for your pod before placing it on a node.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat and Oracle: Extending choice for greater hybrid cloud innovation
Choice is important to Red Hat and Oracle customers. Today, we are extending our commitment to choice across the hybrid cloud. Previously, we certified Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and validated Red Hat OpenShift on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Compute virtual machines (VMs). Now, we’re building on this collaboration by validating Red Hat OpenShift on OCI Compute bare metal instances.
IT Jungle ☛ IBM Shutters Systems Research And Development Labs In China
What a change four decades makes, and what a bigger change even a decade has made, when it comes to the relationship between the United States and China.
Four decades ago, when Big Blue started to do business for real in China, the only reason to believe that the Middle Kingdom might one day rival the United States economically and militarily was the vastness of its population, the breadth and depth of its natural resources, and the patience and tenacity of its command economy.
Red Hat ☛ Accelerate glibc test development with the glibc-support repository
Over the years, the GNU C library (glibc) has collected library of helper functions in its upstream source tree, for writing in-tree glibc tests that run as part of its test suite. Like the test suite itself, this part of glibc is not installed, and is not available for general application development. This means that test development usually has to happen within the glibc source tree, which poses some challenges. However, there is an alternative, the glibc-support repository, which allows out-of-tree development of glibc test cases. Often, this simplifies development of test cases (particularly debugging), allows quicker iteration, and more efficient test case creation. Test cases produced this way can be integrated easily into the upstream test suite.