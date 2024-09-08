Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

NanoPi R3S is a $30 Router Board with Dual GbE and FriendlyWrt OS Support

The FriendlyElec NanoPi R3S is an open-source platform designed for IoT applications such as NAS systems and other network-intensive tasks. The device runs on the FriendlyWrt operating system, which is based on OpenWrt.

LILYGO T3 S3 LR1121: Low-Power LoRa Transceiver for IoT Applications

The LILYGO T3 S3 LR1121 is a development board that supports low-power, long-range wireless communication using LoRa technology. It features the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip, which offers 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, making it suitable for various IoT projects.

RDK X3 Development Board: Raspberry Pi 4B Form Factor with 5TOPs BPU

The D-Robotics RDK X3 Development Board, recently showcased by Waveshare, is a versatile platform designed for edge AI applications, offering a powerful combination of processing and inference capabilities. The board comes in a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi 4B, including a 40-pin GPIO for easy expansion.

Internet Society

US Government Networks Get a Security Boost: White House Roadmap Tackles Routing Vulnerabilities

Released earlier this week, the White House’s Roadmap to Enhancing Routing Security (“the Roadmap”) is an important step by the US government toward strengthening routing security in the United States. The US has long lagged behind the rest of the world when it comes to routing security.

GNOME 47 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 08, 2024

The Release Candidate of GNOME 47 comes two weeks after the beta version and introduces experimental color management protocol support in the Mutter window and composite manager, adds initial PipeWire explicit sync support, and exposes the new backlight API to gnome-settings-daemon.

GNOME 47 RC also improves cursor smoothness under load, fixes drag and drop between X11 and Wayland clients, fixes drag and drop from grabbing pop-ups, fixes EGLDevice support, improves support for some hybrid machines that had freezing cursor issues, and fixes touch window dragging with pointer lock enabled.

KDE Slimbook Plasma VI Linux Ultrabook Launches with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
Slimbook and KDE launched today a new Linux-powered ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and a heftier battery of 80wh.
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!
This Week in GNOME #164 Updated Translations
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 30 to September 06
Wine 9.17 Debuts with Enhanced High DPI Support
Check out Wine 9.17: Better High DPI scaling, updated Mono engine, and more ARM64 support
 
After a one-week delay, the GNOME Project released today the Release Candidate (RC) development version of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment series for public testing.
This week in Plasma: Stabilization for 6.2
This week I and many other major Plasma contributors are are at Akademy, planning the future and having many fruitful in-person discussions
GNU Texinfo 7.1.1 released
"We have released version 7.1.1 of Texinfo, the GNU documentation format. This is a minor bug-fix release."
Incus 6.5 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.5 rolls out with up to 30x performance improvement, new CLI features, VM enhancements, and more
What happened to elementary OS?
What should you expect from elementary OS? Is it still around? I answer some of those questions here
21 Essential Free and Open Source LaTeX Tools – typeset beautifully
The purpose of this article is to identify our favorite open source software that works in conjunction with the LaTeX system
Reader Seeks Help On Securing Their Notebooks
I’m running Linux Mint 20 Mate in 30 notebooks
Clone Existing Raspberry Pi OS to a Bigger (or smaller) SD Card
Need more space on your Pi? How about cloning it to a bigger SD card? Here's how to do that
Maps and GNOME 47
As it's now aproaching mid-September and the autumn release of GNOME, so is there also a new release of Maps approaching for GNOME 47
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11
LFS and BLFS 12.2 are released.
The Linux From Scratch community is pleased to announce the release of LFS Version 12.2, LFS Version 12.2 (systemd), BLFS Version 12.2, and BLFS Version 12.2 (systemd)
GhostBSD 24.07.1 Is Now Available
"I am pleased to announce the release of GhostBSD 24.07.1!"
Introducing rlxos 2.0 Sankalpa
We’re excited to announce the release of rlxos 2.0
Debian-based Q4OS 5.6 arrives with a desktop profiler and Calamares improvements
The sixth update to Q4OS 5 Aquarius is now available with the Debian Bookworm 12.7 updates
Minimalist Linux distro Peropesis 2.7 comes with archive and ISO management tools
Peropesis 2.7 comes with file system archiving and ISO management tools
Photos of Birthday Celebration [original]
I have no reason not to celebrate my birthday
NGINX Has Chosen Proprietary Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
very sad news
How to Use FTP to Get Files to and From Your Android Phone
RustDesk: I Found This Open-Source TeamViewer Alternative Impressive!
RustDesk is a fantastic secure remote desktop tool. Let's take it for a spin
Retroid Pocket 5 is a $219 handheld game console with a 5.5 inch display, Snapdragon 865 and Android or Linux support
While the handheld ships with Android 10 software, it’s also the first game console from Retroid with official support for Linux
We evaluated PlasmaTube using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu
Upgrades to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Paused Due to ‘Critical Bug’
Last week, the first point release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS arrived, and upgrades from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to the newest one officially enabled
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 30 to September 06
It Has Been Over a Year Since We Quit Social Control Media and We Don't Miss It [original]
We advise others to consider doing the same
Upscayl - Enhance your images, with AI, locally, no cloud
Normally, I am rather disdainful of many things AI. Not because there's anything inherently wrong with the idea of Artificial Intelligence per se. No. What I dislike is the buzz and hype around technologies and products purporting to be AI
mesa 24.2.2 released
The RDK X3 supports Ubuntu 20.04/22.04, though the product’s Wiki pages on Waveshare are still being developed
This version includes important security updates to Firefox
Ubuntu Pig!
The world is quickly abandoning Ubuntu
Getting Debianized
The time has come. The inevitable can be postponed no more.
Red Hat is Riding the "AI" Valuation Ponzi Scheme (Hype to Inflate Perceived Worth)
very disappointing
Openwashing: Musk Spin and Lies From BlueSky
a couple of examples of openwashing
Mozilla: Frédéric Wang's Contributions to Gecko and Firefox Pandering to Hype, Buzzwords, Nonsense
Some Mozilla stuff
Elive 3.8.44 released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.44
Samba 4.21 Launches with Enhanced Security Features
Samba 4.21, a free software re-implementation of the SMB protocol, rolls out with enhancements in LDAP TLS, user validation, and more
Immich 1.114 Unveils New Enhancements and Bug Fixes
Immich 1.114 self-hosted photo and video backup solution now with hierarchical tags, better EXIF handling, and fresh UI updates
How I Found the Perfect Linux OS and Stopped Distro-Hopping
For almost a year, I spent jumping from one Linux distro to the next without ever settling on one for more than a week. Here’s how I stopped and found the right distro for me
Why Suing Matthew J. Garrett After Abusing and Harassing My Husband and I for Well Over a Decade Became Imperative [original]
Let the court realise what sort of person it's dealing with
PostgreSQL 17 RC1 Released!
now available for download
Nubia Z60S Pro review: Stellar photos & stock Android
Auto-Cpufreq 2.4 Adds Platform Profile Settings
Auto-cpufreq 2.4 CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux adds platform profiles, Gentoo & Dinit init system support
Kdenlive 24.08.0 released
Kdenlive 24.08 is out, and while summer is usually a quieter time for the team, this update comes packed with nifty new features, enhancements
Audacity 3.6.2 Audio Editor Adds Legacy Effects Section, Fixes Multiple Bugs
Audacity 3.6.2 has been released today as the latest stable release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital audio editor and recording application that fixes multiple bugs in the Audacity 3.6 series.
Goals Sprint Recap
In April we had the combined goals sprint, where a fine group of KDE people working on things around Automation & Systematization, Sustainable Software, and Accessibility got together
KDE’s Annual report for the year 2023 is out
Everything you wanted to know about the things we did last year is in this report
Android Alternative /e/OS Announces ‘Better Than Google’ Parental Controls
As you might expect from the folks at the eFoundation, the new Parental Controls do a better job of protecting child users than the controls that Google ships with Android
