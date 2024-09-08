GNOME 47 Release Candidate Is Now Available for Public Testing

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 08, 2024



The Release Candidate of GNOME 47 comes two weeks after the beta version and introduces experimental color management protocol support in the Mutter window and composite manager, adds initial PipeWire explicit sync support, and exposes the new backlight API to gnome-settings-daemon.

GNOME 47 RC also improves cursor smoothness under load, fixes drag and drop between X11 and Wayland clients, fixes drag and drop from grabbing pop-ups, fixes EGLDevice support, improves support for some hybrid machines that had freezing cursor issues, and fixes touch window dragging with pointer lock enabled.

