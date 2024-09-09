Today in Techrights
On Losing the Job at Google After Talking About Committing Acts of Violence Against Colleagues
We still have a highly toxic element trying to enter and fracture our community
[Meme] Patent Monopolies as Bribes at the European Patent Office (EPO)
bloggers who report crime are being threatened with lawsuits by several law firms hired by the EPO to cover up crimes
New EPO Letter Expressing Concerns About EPO Violating Its Charter, Clearly Violating Rules (Possibly Bribing Siemens With Monopolies) and Granting Loads of Fake Patents to Make More Money
Why does the EU tolerate the EPO's crimes and how much longer will this go on for?
[Meme] EPO 'Hush Money' to Companies That Point Out EPO Breaks the Rules
A bribed doorman: "We have patent examiners, but if you say the right words, we'll bypass them for you"
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XV - "Zoom's terms of service change sparks worries over AI uses" (and More)
Then they wonder why users get all grumpy?
IBM is Cutting - Almost in Half - Its Office Space in Austin, So Expect Many Layoffs (RAs)
IBM reduces office space by 187,00 square feet or 37%
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, September 07, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, September 07, 2024
NIST is Threatening to Sue You With Patents on Mathematics (That Aren't Even Legal in the First Place) If They Don't Like You
They're asserting monopolies on mathematics
Gemini Links 08/09/2024: WebDAV, OpenBSD, Pocket Reform, and More
Links for the day
Links 08/09/2024: Super Typhoon and Lots of Climate Journalism
Links for the day
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XVI - When Radio is No Longer "Read-Only" (Listening Mode) Because Someone Listens and Sells Your Data
Who would want to put up with this?
redhat.com is Promoting Revisionism and Lies Regarding the Origin of the Term "Open Source"
debunked many times before
Software Patents Against GNU/Linux Again
Patent extortion against OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux
