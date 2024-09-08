KDE Slimbook Plasma VI is powered by an AMD Ryzen 8845HS CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz, and 24MB cache, along with the AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and RDNA 3. The machine also comes with an NPU (neural processing unit) of up to 10 TOPS, making it ready for local AI workflow.