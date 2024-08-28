Best Free and Open Source Software

Computer monitoring systems are used to gather data for the purpose of real-time incident notification, performance analysis, and system health verification. Without such a tool, a system administrator would have to login to each machine to collect information on a regular basis. This kind of repetitive task can be automated using a system monitoring tool.

Interacting closely with monitoring systems are incident response tools. An incident is an event that could lead to loss of, or disruption to, an organization’s operations, services or functions.

A good incident response tool integrates with many different IT Service Management tools. It helps organisations respond to critical issues before they impact the business.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is included.