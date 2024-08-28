posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 28, 2024



Quoting: Thank you Odile Bénassy for four years of service on the FSF Board of Directors! —

Bénassy, a free software developer who has been active in French volunteer groups like the April association, AFUL, Parinux, OFSET, Libre en Communs and the Rencontres Mondiales du Logiciel Libre, will remain a voting member of FSF.

"The board is sad to see Odile Bénassy go; we thank her for her incredible investment in the organization these past years," says FSF President Geoffrey Knauth. "We are glad she will remain an active supporter of our mission."

Bénassy's four years of tireless commitment on the Board included three-hour weekly meetings to design, test, and fine tune the process to improve transparency and accountability. This hard work contributed to, among other things, the development of the FSF's renewed board governance procedures on behalf of the associate members.

On her departure, Bénassy says: "It has been a great honor for me to be part of this exceptional group that is the FSF Board of Directors. It has also been an accomplishment and a source of satisfaction to help improve the Foundation's image and bring it into line with the reality of honest, highly competent people working hard for the public good."