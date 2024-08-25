posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 25, 2024



Quoting: Join Us: Contribute to Open Source as Marathi speaking person! | Kalyani Kenekar —

Your native language is Marathi and you are using GNOME as your desktop environment? Then me as the coordinator for the Marathi translation team in GNOME is excited to invite you to become part of the team who is working on translating the GNOME Desktop into Marathi!

By this and contributing to the translation of GNOME into Marathi you would be a member of an important project and you can help to make it more accessible to Marathi speakers worldwide and help also to keep our language alive in the open source world.