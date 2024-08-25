posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 25, 2024



Quoting: I Finally Bought a Linux Laptop, Here's What I Chose and Why —

I'd been using Linux operating systems on laptops for years, but always ones I'd manually installed where Windows or macOS existed before. Recently, I decided to spend a little money to buy a Linux-first laptop and get the commercial experience.

A reliable laptop is invaluable when you're a remote worker. While I do have a couple already, they're quite behind their time and not work-ready in terms of performance. For a short time, a MacBook Air M1 was serving me well, but I ended up giving it to someone who needed it. So I set out to purchase a laptop I could rely on.