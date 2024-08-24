22 Free Log Viewers and YouTube Music Clients for GNU/Linux Systems
-
Medevel ☛ 22 Free Log Viewer Apps for GNU/Linux Systems
Log viewers are essential tools for managing and analyzing system logs on Linux. They allow users to monitor logs in real-time, filter and search for specific entries, and quickly identify issues within a system.
-
Medevel ☛ 16 Free YouTube Music Clients for Linux, Windows, macOS and Android
YouTube Music is a popular streaming service offering access to millions of songs, playlists, and music videos. While it provides a vast library and personalized recommendations, using the default YouTube Music app has some downsides, including intrusive ads, limited offline access, and restricted background playback.
Free YouTube Music clients for
-
Medevel ☛ Invidious: An open source alternative front-end to YouTube
Invidious offers a complete API re-write for end-users and developers to browser, use, view, write apps and play YouTube videos in complete privacy mode, without any ads or tracking scripts.