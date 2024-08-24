Ubuntu Leftovers
How to install OwnCloud in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Server Linux
If you are wondering how to create your private cloud to store sensitive or regular data, then OwnCloud can be a solution. However, some expertise in GNU/Linux is needed to install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 24.04 or any other distro you use.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Hits Pause on SRU Kernel Releases for September
Canonical has announced it will not ship stable release kernel updates during September.
Critical security and bug fixes will be packaged up and pushed out to users when/if needed, but the routine rollup releases which typically arrive every few weeks will …not.