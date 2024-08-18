Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and Destination Linux
-
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 94: Tale of Two Laptops
Episode 95 of GNU/Linux Out Loud dives into the experiences of using two different laptops. The hosts compare their quirks, strengths, and how each one fits into their GNU/Linux workflow. There’s a playful back-and-forth about the pros and cons of each machine, along with some unexpected challenges they faced.
-
Destination Linux 10000: Vanilla flavored OS, COSMIC Desktop Alpha, & Android Malware Scare