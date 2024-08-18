Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Rohan Kumar ☛ My Fediverse blocklists
This post is an attempt to document how they are made, their differences, their intended use, and especially their caveats. It also contains a work-in-progress list of receipts for instances in FediNuke and my Tier-0.
Mandaris Moore ☛ Introducing stoot for Micro.blog
This is a Hugo shortcode that will allow you to embed a mastodon post into your blog. It places the post or "toot" in the document as a <blockquote> and is still pretty legible my RSS reader. It’s 100% based off of this post by Bryce Wray. I think that you can find updates from the original author by looking at the git repository for his site.
[Repeat] SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.4.0rc1's Custom Columns
In diary entry "A Wireshark Lua Dissector for Fixed Field Length Protocols", I show how to use a protocol dissector I wrote in Lua to parse TCP data.
Wireshark 4.4.0 Release Candidate 1 was released, and it allows us to use field expressions as custom columns.
This means that some of the functionality that had to be implemented with a dissector, can now just be configured.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Ethan McCue ☛ Just use Postgres
This is one part actionable advice, one part question for the audience.
Advice: When you are making a new application that requires persistent storage of data, like is the case for most web applications, your default choice should be Postgres.
Standards/Consortia
ARRL ☛ ARRL Urges Protecting the Amateur Radio 902-928 MHz Band
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) accepted for public comment a Petition for Rulemaking filed by NextNav Inc., a licensee in the 900-MHz Location and Monitoring Service (LMS), to completely reconfigure the 902-928 MHz band and replace the LMS with high-powered 5G cellular and related location services.
