Over the past year or two, I've been cleaning up my posts here. Largely making sure the HTML is valid, but also that all internal links (links where I link to previous posts) are valid to cut down on needless redirects or “404 Not Found” responses, in addition to fixing errors with my web server configuration. So along those lines, yesterday, I thought it might be time to add conditional responses to mod_blog. Given that it's mostly autonomous web crawling agents that read my site, I might as well tell them that most of the links here haven't changed since the last time they came by.

There are two headers involved with this—Last-Modified and If-Modified-Since. The server sends a Last-Modified header with the last modification date of the resource in question. The client can then send in a If-Modified-Since header with this date, and if the resource hasn't changed, then the server can send back a “304 Not Modified” response, saving a lot of bandwidth. So all I had to do was generate a Last-Modified header (easy, as I already read that information) and then deal with the If-Modified-Since header.