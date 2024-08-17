Games: shapez 2, Vampire Survivors, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ shapez 2 is an absurdly great and accessible factory-building game out now
Time to cut some shapes, and I don't mean on the dance floor. Factory-building sim shapez 2 is out now in Early Access with Linux support. Note: Key provided by GameDriveNL.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampire Survivors gets free content in The Darkasso update, online co-op still in development
The game that started it all and has been cloned repeatedly, Vampire Survivors has another free update out with The Darkasso update. After some truly cryptic and confusing teasers, the developers have now properly announced it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get ready to paint the world in tracks with Super Loco World from the Farlanders creator
The developer of Farlanders, Andriy Bychkovskyi, has revealed their next game with Super Loco World, a train building management and automation sim. With a soft casual style it looks quite inviting, but that definitely seems like it hides the complexities of it. For anyone who loves traffic management sims, railroad tycoon-styled games, this may be one for you.
GamingOnLinux ☛ These new Factorio enemies coming in Factorio: Space Age look horrifying
Factorio is a game about building and automating, but it's also all about defending from vicious aliens and the new lot coming in Factorio: Space Age look like the stuff of nightmares.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Chilled castle doodling game Tiny Glade releases September 23 and the demo is back
Tiny Glade is a wonderful idea, letting you just chilled out and doodle castles with their fantastic tools and it's not set to launch on September 23. It's also one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, after the demo clearly hooked a lot of people in.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free classic RTS OpenRA mod 'Command & Conquer - Combined Arms' has a huge overhaul
If you love your classic RTS games, especially those from Westwood like Command & Conquer and Red Alert, you need to play the OpenRA mod Command & Conquer - Combined Arms. This standalone game mod for the open source OpenRA bundles in so much it's crazy.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steering Wheel Manager oversteer adds support for more wheels and Flatpak
If you have a Steering Wheel, oversteer feels like an essential tool on Linux to allow you to configure it properly and a new release is out with version 0.8.3. As long as you have the right drivers installed, it can work with a lot of wheels and pedals. With features to help you manage rotation range, emulation/working modes, force feedback and lots more.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged releases September 19
Ready to go on an adventure? Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged from Revolution Software Ltd is ready to release on September 19. A complete remaster of the original, first in the series, it comes complete with Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hunt: Showdown 1896 broke on Linux / Steam Deck, here's the quick fix for now
Hunt: Showdown had a huge update and rebranded to Hunt: Showdown 1896, but the update came with breakage on Linux Desktop and Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve released Windows drivers for Steam Deck OLED but no official support
While it is not in any way officially supported by Valve, they have now released Windows drivers for the newer Steam Deck OLED model.