Another Party Next Week

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 17, 2024,

updated Aug 17, 2024



Some of the balloons from the Tux Machines parties are still intact. One week from now it's Rianne's birthday and we've begun early preparations for that, too.

Since the 20th anniversary Tux Machines has actually seen a significant increase in traffic. There has been a lot to celebrate this year. █