Debian Celebrates 31 years!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 17, 2024



As the expression goes, "Time flies when you are having fun", meaning you do not normally account for the passage of time when you are distracted and enjoying yourself. The expression is a well established English idiom, though today for a moment the Debian Project pauses to reflect on that expression.

It has been 31 years now that we have been around.

It has been 31 amazing years of fun and amazement in watching the world around us grow and ourselves grow into the world.

Let us tell you, we have had a great time in doing so.

We have been invited to nearly every continent and country for over 25 Debian Developer Conferences, we have contributed to the sciences with our Blends[1] distributions; we have not given up on or discounted aged hardware with Long Term Support (LTS)[2]; we have encouraged and sponsored diversity with our Outreach Programs[3]. We have contributed to exploration of this lovely planet and the vast vacuum of space[4] (where no one hears Developers scream).

There is more to what we have done but from a cursory glance, we seem to have done it all.

But we never noticed it.

Read on