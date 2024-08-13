What’s Behind The Unusual DMCA Notices From “Crowdstrike”?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 13, 2024



In the wake of the disatrous backdoored Windows update of July, 2024, several mysterious DMCA notices sent to Google, apparently form Crowdstrike [...] In a statement to ArsTechnica, CrowdStrike acknowledged they had issued over 500 takedown notices after the outage, though they claimed parody sites were “not the target.” According to them, the notices aimed to “protect customers and the industry from phishing sites and malicious activity.” So perhaps the Huntress, Trend Micro, and Equate Group sites were using CrowdStrike’s logo and have since removed it. But those legitimate competitors — Huntress was recently valued at over $1.5 billion — hardly qualify as phishing sites, making the decision to send copyright takedown notices their way all the more perplexing. Especially since these were DMCA notices which cannot be used to bring trademark-based claims.

