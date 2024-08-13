today's howtos
-
Setting Up and Using SpoofDPI
SpoofDPI will be installed in ~/.spoof-dpi/bin. To run SpoofDPI in any directory, add the line below to your ~/.bashrc || ~/.zshrc || ...
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Use Sed in Linux
Sed is a great GNU/Linux tool for editing text streams. Learn how to use Sed in Linux, its role in the UNIX philosophy, and some practical examples today.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Create Separate /home Partition (e.g., on USB) for Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to separate /home from an existing Ubuntu file-system, to individual disk partition or even USB stick, while preserving all personal data. GNU/Linux can have separate /home partition, which is useful for re-installing system, or even trying different GNU/Linux distributions without losing most of custom settings, configurations, downloads, etc.
-
Medevel ☛ Install Ajenti Server Dashboard on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Step by Step Guide
How to Install Ajenti Web Interface Platform on Ubuntu LTS 24.04
-
MWL ☛ RYOMS preorders close 14 August 2024
For the next couple of days I’m reviewing the paperback print proof of Run Your Own Mail Server.
-
Medevel ☛ Deploying a Laravel App with Docker and MySQL Using Docker Compose, Step by Step Guide
Laravel, a powerful PHP framework, is widely recognized for its elegant syntax, robust features, and ease of use, making it a preferred choice for web application development among freelance developers and enterprise teams alike.
-
Medium ☛ Mastering AWK: The Ultimate Guide to Text Processing in Linux
Default Presence: AWK is typically available in GNU/Linux distributions.