Raspberry Pi Pico, RP2350, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ Pi Pico SDR On A Breadboard
How hard is it to make a fully standalone SDR? [101 Things] shows you how to take a breadboard, a PI Pico, and two unremarkable chips to create a capable radio. You can see the whole thing in the video below.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico 2 developer demonstrates running Doom on RP2350-powered Def Con 32 badge
If you attended Def Con in Las Vegas this year, you might want to know that your badge can run Doom smoothly with full audio support.
-
Hackaday ☛ Can You Hack The RP2350? There’s $10,000 On The Line
The Raspberry Pi Foundation had their new RP2350 chip audited by Hextree.io, and now, both companies want to see if you can hack it. Just to prove that they’re serious, they’re putting out a $10,000 bounty. Can you get inside?
-
University of Toronto ☛ Uncertainties and issues in using IPMI temperature data
In a comment on my entry about a machine room temperature distribution surprise, tbuskey suggested (in part) using the temperature sensors that many server BMCs support and make visible through IPMI. As it happens, I have flirted with this and have some pessimistic views on it in practice in a lot of circumstances (although I'm less pessimistic now that I've looked at our actual data).