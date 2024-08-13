It turns out that often the quality of the network changes over time. When we first connect to a hotel Wi-Fi we may find ourselves in what is referred to as a captive portal. Everything is blocked, DNS gets intercepted, and we are redirected to a web site where we need to agree to the terms and conditions. Maybe provide our name and room number. Once we are past that, network quality improves considerably and we are mostly free to talk to the outside world.

This is where unwind(8) comes in. It is another privilege separated network daemon that provides a recursive name server for the local machine. resolvd(8) detects when it is running and automatically rewrites /etc/resolv.conf to have only nameserver 127.0.0.1 listed as name server.