today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Work with Awk Variables, Expressions, and Operators – Part 8
Starting with this part, we shall dive into advanced areas of Awk to handle more complex text or string filtering operations. Therefore, we will cover Awk features such as variables, numeric expressions, and assignment operators.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install LibreWolf Browser on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you install LibreWolf, a privacy-promising web browser derived from Firefox, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". It is available in Ubuntu standard format DEB although it comes from its own repository as today it is still not available in the official repository. Finally, it can be considered as an alternative to the preinstalled Firefox which comes in Snap format and both can be used together. Now let's install it!
TecMint ☛ How to Install Joomla to Host Website on RHEL 9
Joomla is supported by a vast community and powers: [...]
Heydon Pickering ☛ The anchor element: HeydonWorks
Just as the tunnel that connects England to France is not itself either England or France, a “link” denotes a relationship, not a place. The “a” stands for “anchor” and we are supposed to think of the element as the anchor at the end of a link connected to the boat that is a resource (something that lives somewhere on the web).
[Old] Florian Obser ☛ Dynamic host configuration, please
It turns out that often the quality of the network changes over time. When we first connect to a hotel Wi-Fi we may find ourselves in what is referred to as a captive portal. Everything is blocked, DNS gets intercepted, and we are redirected to a web site where we need to agree to the terms and conditions. Maybe provide our name and room number. Once we are past that, network quality improves considerably and we are mostly free to talk to the outside world.
This is where unwind(8) comes in. It is another privilege separated network daemon that provides a recursive name server for the local machine. resolvd(8) detects when it is running and automatically rewrites /etc/resolv.conf to have only nameserver 127.0.0.1 listed as name server.
[Old] Robbie Reese ☛ Captive Portal With PF
I had a need to create a captive portal at a customer site without installing a new piece of hardware.
I decided to create a OpenBSD VM with the following configuration to make users authenticate on the gateway before being allowed internet access.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install GreenCloud Simulator on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GreenCloud Simulator on AlmaLinux 9. GreenCloud Simulator is a powerful tool designed to simulate energy-aware data centers and clouds, providing researchers and developers with valuable insights into the performance and efficiency of clown computing environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreOffice on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreOffice on Linux Mint 22. LibreOffice is a powerful, free, and open-source office suite that offers a viable alternative to proprietary software like Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office. It includes applications for word processing, creating and editing spreadsheets, slideshows, diagrams, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Transmission on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Transmission on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Transmission is a free, open-source BitTorrent client that is both easy to use and highly efficient. It supports a range of features, including Local Peer Discovery, encryption, and support for Magnet links, making it a versatile choice for users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PlayOnLinux on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PlayOnLinux on openSUSE. Before we dive into the installation process, let’s take a moment to understand what PlayOnLinux is and how it can benefit openSUSE users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeCAD on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeCAD on AlmaLinux 9. FreeCAD is a powerful, open-source parametric 3D modeling software that has gained popularity among designers, engineers, and hobbyists alike. Its versatility and robustness make it an excellent choice for a wide range of applications, including product design, mechanical engineering, and architecture.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Arduino on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Arduino on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Arduino IDE (Integrated Development Environment) is the software that allows you to write, compile, and upload code to your Arduino board. It provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features to simplify the programming process.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on Linux Mint 22. VirtualBox 7 is the latest iteration of the popular virtualization software, bringing a range of improvements and new features to the table. This version boasts better performance, enhanced 3D graphics support, and improved compatibility with various operating systems.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Linux Mint 22 or 21 [Ed: This is technically malware that steals passwords; there is not even one good reason to install it]
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Debian 12 or 11
Linux Capable ☛ grep Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VeraCrypt on Linux Mint 22 or 21
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Use WP-CLI on Ubuntu
The WP-CLI is the command-line tool for interacting with and managing your WordPress sites. With WP-CLI, you can install and update plugins, and themes, and configure multisite installations without using a web browser. It is a handy tool for debugging issues when the WordPress front end doesn’t work.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to limit CPU usage with CPULimit on Ubuntu Linux
The cpulimit command in GNU/Linux is a powerful utility that allows users to limit the CPU usage of a specific process. This tool is particularly useful when you want to prevent a process from consuming too much CPU power, which could otherwise impact the performance of other tasks running on the system.
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux fmt Command - Usage and Examples
The fmt command is a text formatting tool that simplifies making text more readable by adjusting its layout. It takes input from either a file or standard input and formats the text by filling and joining lines to produce output within a specified width. By default, fmt wraps lines to 75 characters, which can be adjusted using command-line options. It's particularly useful for reformatting text documents, email drafts, or any plain text file that needs uniform line lengths, ensuring a cleaner and more consistent content presentation.
In this tutorial, we will discuss the basics of fmt and some of its main features. All commands and instructions mentioned here have been tested on Ubuntu 24.04.
