Programming Leftovers
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Default map value
In this post, I’ll explain how to provide a default value when querying an absent key in a hash map in different programming languages.
Vidit Bhargava ☛ The way we interact with apps is changing, so should the way they are designed.
Given how spread out each interface is across multiple platforms, modalities and different conditions, it’s important to take a step back, and abstract the information and action from the app’s interface; and then analyse what makes the app.
To do that we must address the question of What actions and information does the app need to support. To meaningfully answer that question, we must know, what our users need, most importantly who are the users?
You’re probably getting the drift. We must incorporate the design research that leads us to the interface design in this new approach. We must go back to 4 basic questions: [...]
Rlang ☛ Descriptive statistics in R
Descriptive statistics in R, it is often necessary to create a table that contains descriptive statistics for variables in a data frame.
One of the best ways to do this is by using the stat.desc() function from the pastecs package in R.
This function can be used to perform a variety of statistical analyses, including calculating descriptive statistics for variables in a data frame.
Python
The New Stack ☛ What Is Python’s sum() Function and How Do You Use It?
In Python, you could always do something like this: [crayon-66b9516971907837486861/]
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Data classes in Python with dataclasses
In a purist view of object-oriented programming, this may very well be true but personally I think there are definitely good use cases for these type of classes.
Rust
Medevel ☛ 2024’s Top 30 High-Performance Open-source Apps and Projects Built with Rust
Rust is a top choice for developers building high-performance, reliable, and secure applications.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
The Last Month in GSoC
I’ve realized that it’s been nearly a month since the last update about my GSoC project, so it’s time to publish a new one.
I’ve been upstreaming the Python bindings to their corresponding repositories and addressing the comments. Many thanks to Nico, Christophe, Volker, Ben and Carl (my mentor) for their comments! The CMake part has improved a lot and it’s almost ready to be merged. CI support should be ready for FreeBSD and Linux. We can add support for backdoored Windows if people are interested.
