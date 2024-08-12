Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Nate ☛ Microblogging Protocols Compared v2
In January of 2024 I published a blog post comparing Activity Pub, Nostr, and AT, and this is a revised version of that post. There are a few reasons why I went about making an updated version. First, I got a couple of things wrong - specifically not realizing SharedInboxes were part of the official Activity Pub standard and mistakenly calling AT relays AT crawlers. There have also been some updates, most notably on AT. When I wrote my last post AT was 100% centralized with the BlueSky relay only crawling BlueSky PDSs exclusively in addition to requiring an invitation to join.
-
Eshel Yaron ☛ Kubed is now on GNU ELPA
Kubed, my new Emacs-based Kubernetes interface, is now available from the official Emacs package archive GNU ELPA. Some brave souls have already taken Kubed for a spin beforehand, but having the package on ELPA makes it easier to install and helps with discoverability for new users. Crucially, if you pop up the packages list in vanilla Emacs and search for “Kubernetes”, you’ll now see something.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Introducing Feature Gates to Client-Go: Enhancing Flexibility and Control
Kubernetes components use on-off switches called feature gates to manage the risk of adding a new feature. The feature gate mechanism is what enables incremental graduation of a feature through the stages Alpha, Beta, and GA.
Kubernetes components, such as kube-controller-manager and kube-scheduler, use the client-go library to interact with the API. The same library is used across the Kubernetes ecosystem to build controllers, tools, webhooks, and more. client-go now includes its own feature gating mechanism, giving developers and cluster administrators more control over how they adopt client features.
-
Medevel ☛ GeoServer: Open-Source Geospatial Server
GeoServer is an open-source server that allows users to share, process, and edit geospatial data. Built on Java, it is designed to publish data from any major spatial data source using open standards. GeoServer plays a vital role in the management of geospatial data and is widely used in various
-
Medevel ☛ Anti-Spam SMTP Proxy Server, Free and Open-source Projects
Anti-Spam SMTP Proxy Server implements multiple spam filters
-
Medevel ☛ MixPost is a Self-hosted Social Multi Network Management System
Mixpost is an open-source social control media management tool designed to simplify content scheduling and management across multiple platforms.
-
Medevel ☛ Hypr is a Dynamic Tiling Window Manager for Xorg/ Linux
Hypr is a tiling window manager written in modern C++.
-
Medevel ☛ Aspia is a Free Remote desktop and File Transfer Tool for Windows, Linux, and macOS
Aspia is a free, open-source application designed for real-time desktop remote control and file transfer. It enables users to create their own NAT traversal infrastructure, either through ID-based connections or direct connections.
Aspia ensures secure communication by encrypting all transmitted data, and it supports the encryption of address books with
-
Medevel ☛ Gephi is an award-winning, free, Data Visualization App Available for Windows, Linux, and macOS
Gephi is an award-winning open-source platform for visualizing and manipulating large graphs. It runs on Windows, Mac OS X and Linux.
-
Medevel ☛ O3DE is an Open-source Multi-purpose Modular 3D Engine for GNU/Linux and Windows
O3DE (Open 3D Engine) is an open-source, high-performance engine designed for creating 3D games and simulations. It offers a modular system that allows developers to customize and extend its functionality to meet specific project needs.
-
Databases
-
Simon Willison ☛ Using sqlite-vec with embeddings in sqlite-utils and Datasette
Alex Garcia's sqlite-vec SQLite extension provides a bunch of useful functions for working with vectors inside SQLite.
My LLM tool has features for storing text embeddings in SQLite.
It turns out sqlite-vec can work directly with the binary format that LLM uses to store embeddings (described here). That same format is also used by my slightly older openai-to-sqlite tool.
-