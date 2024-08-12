Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Kubernetes components use on-off switches called feature gates to manage the risk of adding a new feature. The feature gate mechanism is what enables incremental graduation of a feature through the stages Alpha, Beta, and GA.

Kubernetes components, such as kube-controller-manager and kube-scheduler, use the client-go library to interact with the API. The same library is used across the Kubernetes ecosystem to build controllers, tools, webhooks, and more. client-go now includes its own feature gating mechanism, giving developers and cluster administrators more control over how they adopt client features.