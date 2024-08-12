Chromium (With Rust Complexity) Makes Life Harder for Slackware (un-Googled) and Chrome+Clones Have Malicious Features Other Than Google's and Microsoft's
Eric Hameleers ☛ Respect all little bits
I finally figured out how to successfully compile the 32bit version of Chromium (and its un-Googled sibling) on Slackware, now that this requires the Rust compiler to build it. Pat added the final bits that I needed to the rust.SlackBuild script in Slackware recently. Why did it take so long?
Help Net Security ☛ Chrome, Edge users beset by malicious extensions that can’t be easily removed - Help Net Security
A malicious installer that saddles users with difficult-to-remove malicious Chrome and Edge browser extensions has been spotted.