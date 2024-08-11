GNOME 46.4 Desktop Improves Connecting to WPA2 Enterprise Networks

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 11, 2024



GNOME 46.4 is here a month after GNOME 46.3 with improvements for connecting to WPA2 enterprise networks, glitches in the looking-glass effect, Persian on-screen keyboard layout, overview startup notification, keyboard navigation in app folders, and nested popovers on Wayland.

GNOME Control Center (Settings) has been updated to version 46.4 with small fixes for the Accessibility, Apps, Network, Privacy, Users, and WWAN settings panels. GNOME Remote Desktop was also updated to version 46.4 to gracefully handle invalid x224Crq data and fix a file descriptor leak.

Read on