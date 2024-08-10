today's leftovers
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Change the Default Shell in Linux
Want to change your default GNU/Linux shell? Learn how to find your current shell and change it to another installed shell using various methods.
Ubuntu ☛ What is the telco core network?
Sean Davis: Xubuntu Development Update August 2024
The Xubuntu development update for August 2024 features Xubuntu 24.10, "Oracular Oriole," featuring Xfce 4.19, and many more updates.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/32
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
Despite the summer vacation period being in full swing, there is enough throughput to produce snapshots. During the last week, we created 6 of them, of which 5 could be published (The failed one was held back due to issues uncovered with Mesa 21.1.5, see https://bugzilla.opensuse.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1228164 for details).
[...]
- Switch the default ffmpeg version from 6 to 7: xine-lib as the only blocker. A submit request is pending for the development project
- dbus-broker: some progress was made last week; most QA tests are fine, there is just a race condition on shutdown (likely not new, but dbus-daemon might have waited longer to report it, by when the system had completely shut down and the error has been ‘swallowed’)
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 32, 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Red Hat ☛ Building virtual machines with Red Bait Developer Hub: The what, why, and how
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization enables teams to run and deploy their new and existing virtual machine (VM) workloads into Red Hat OpenShift. OpenShift Virtualization offers a path for infrastructure and application modernization, taking advantage of the simplicity and speed of a cloud-native application platform and aims to preserve existing virtualization investments while embracing modern management principles.
What are the main benefits of Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization?
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization offers developers, IT operations, and platform engineers a comprehensive solution that simplifies VM migration and deployment, speeds up time to production, and unifies management across VMs, containers, and serverless workloads (Figure 1). Integrating existing virtual machines with cloud-native architectures paves the way for application modernization and maximizes your virtualization investments. Read more on the benefits of Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization.
