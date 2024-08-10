Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization enables teams to run and deploy their new and existing virtual machine (VM) workloads into Red Hat OpenShift. OpenShift Virtualization offers a path for infrastructure and application modernization, taking advantage of the simplicity and speed of a cloud-native application platform and aims to preserve existing virtualization investments while embracing modern management principles.

What are the main benefits of Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization?

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization offers developers, IT operations, and platform engineers a comprehensive solution that simplifies VM migration and deployment, speeds up time to production, and unifies management across VMs, containers, and serverless workloads (Figure 1). Integrating existing virtual machines with cloud-native architectures paves the way for application modernization and maximizes your virtualization investments. Read more on the benefits of Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization.