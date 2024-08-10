Software Leftovers

KDE Frameworks 6.5 is here to improve the accessibility of multiple controls on the Shortcuts page in System Settings, standardize the red X symbolism for “remove this abstract thing” that the HIG (Human Interface Guidelines) recommends in the Breeze icon theme, and improve support for apps on the Plasma Wayland session.

HandBrake 1.8.2 is the second maintenance update to the latest HandBrake 1.8 stable series fixing various bugs like an issue where an encoded file could be outputted with the wrong filename when using the queue on Linux systems.

In a small Paraguayan village, women from the Nivaclé Indigenous people are using the Internet to sell carob flour directly to consumers in the capital city of Asunción, bringing larger profits for their hard work back to their communities.

At the heart of the Yuzuki Chameleon is the Allwinner H616 chip, which includes a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and an ARM G31 GPU. The board offers up to 2GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, along with an onboard MicroSD card slot for additional storage options.

The W5500-EVB-Pico2 features the W5500 Ethernet Controller, which supports eight independent hardware sockets. This allows for handling multiple network connections simultaneously. Additionally, it includes 32 Kbytes of internal memory for TX/RX buffers, which is beneficial for managing larger data packets efficiently.