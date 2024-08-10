Software Leftovers
-
rush @ Savannah: GNU Rush Version 2.4
Version 2.4 of GNU Rush is available for download.
-
White House to study open source software in critical infrastructure
The Biden administration is looking to understand just how widespread open-source software is in critical infrastructure.
-
Pterodactyl is a Secure Open-source Free Game Server
What is a Game Server? A game server is a dedicated server used to host online multiplayer video games. It provides the necessary infrastructure for players to connect, interact, and play together over the internet.
-
13 Free and Open-source NVR (Network Video Recorder) Solutions for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS in 2024
NVRs (Network Video Recorders) Systems, What are they? NVRs (Network Video Recorders) are systems that record video from IP cameras over a network, storing footage digitally for easy access and review.