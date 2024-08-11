Today in Techrights
-
Julian Assange is No Longer in Social Control Media
There are far better and more productive things to do with one's time
-
Mozilla Firefox is Boiling the Frog (Just Like All the 'Chrome Clones'), Time for Gemini Protocol!
Mozilla outsources everything to PentaGAFAM
-
Links 10/08/2024: North Korea Floods, Invalidating Bad Patents on Software
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 10/08/2024: Sysadmins Gone Wild, NNCP, and Sourcehut
Links for the day
-
Reminder: A Few Days Before Julian Assange Was Kidnapped the Staff Explained Blackmail Using Personal Files Stored in Microsoft Windows
They still haven't resolved the issue (no longer a mystery) of illegal spying by the CIA, via Spain, on all of Julian Assange's guests including his lawyers
-
Microsoft United: The Players Have All Become Like Cones for Windows Ads
What happened to football?
-
GNU/Linux Gains Up to Nearly 5% in Indonesia and Reaches All-Time High
another record was reached last month and also this month
-
Links 10/08/2024: Another 4,000 Layoffs at Cisco, Google and Meta Caught Having ‘Secret Deal’ to Target Children
Links for the day
-
Microsoft Has Fallen to New Lows in Maldives (Under 20%), GNU/Linux All-Time High
Add Android to the mix and Windows is below 20% or about 19%
-
Microsoft's Latest Spin: Your Windows Outage is Your Fault for Not Using Windows and Azure
Redefining anything Microsoft does not control as "old tech"
-
A New Low: Manchester United is Selling Microsoft Malware
Marketers, not Mancunians, playing
-
More Microsoft Bailouts From President Biden's Government Before Leaving Office
"free money" (taxpayers' money) to failing companies
-
In Many Nations This Past Months Vista 11 (Latest Version of Microsoft Windows) Share Down, GNU/Linux Up
international average shows no gain
-
Links 10/08/2024: A Productivity Fallacy and NNCP
Links for the day
-
They Always Attack Institutions by Attacking Their Heads (and Their Lawyers)
In Wikileaks' case, that would be not only Julian Assange but also his associates
-
It Has Now Been 3 Years Since Wikileaks Last Added a New Leak to Its Web Site
They were very busy tweeting for years
-
[Meme] Temporal and Volatile
You will lose all your friends/subscribers/followers when the platform shuts down, profoundly changes, goes offline, or censors you
-
After Mass Layoffs in the Edge Team, or Chrome Cloners Who Rely on Windows Bundling, Microsoft Should Quit the Web Browsers Race (Its Share Decreased This Past Year)
there seems to be no long-term strategy
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, August 09, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, August 09, 2024
