Linux kernel updates are a fact of life. They are as dull as taxes and about as fun as going to the dentist. But sysadmins must keep patching: newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel seem to appear with monotonous regularity. In most, but not all, cases, the patches needed to fix them follow swiftly after.

There is a lot of work involved in installing the latest Linux kernel security patches, and practical realities can mean that patches are delayed. But, leave it too long, and you give an opportunity to threat actors to take advantage of an unpatched vulnerability.