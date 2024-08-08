today's howtos
-
TechTarget ☛ How to use Linux package managers
There are many different package managers for Linux distributions. Linux admins should know what to expect from these distributions and how to tackle software maintenance.
-
How to Apply Linux Kernel Security Patches: 3 Different Ways (2024)
Linux kernel updates are a fact of life. They are as dull as taxes and about as fun as going to the dentist. But sysadmins must keep patching: newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel seem to appear with monotonous regularity. In most, but not all, cases, the patches needed to fix them follow swiftly after.
There is a lot of work involved in installing the latest Linux kernel security patches, and practical realities can mean that patches are delayed. But, leave it too long, and you give an opportunity to threat actors to take advantage of an unpatched vulnerability.
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ On teaching sudo
A few weeks ago I was in Lille, France for Pass the SALT, a conference focused on open-source software and security, and gave a training on sudo. Ever since the conference, I’ve been approached by people asking if I could give sudo training(s) for or through their organization. Instead of writing a short answer to everyone in private, here is more detailed public response.
-
Takao Fujiwara: vim-gtk-syntax with XDG
I tried vim-gtk-syntax package in Fedora 40 and I noticed VIM 9.1 has already supported XDG.