today's leftovers

Rlang ☛ Converting Text to Uppercase with toupper() in R
Greetings, useR! Today, we’re exploring a handy function from base R that will help with string manipulation: toupper(). This little function is the complement to tolower() which I have previously written about. Let’s take a look!
CNX Software ☛ SMARC 2.2 specification adds support for Soundwire, PCIe Gen4, and more
SGET (Standardization Groups for Embedded Technologies) has announced the release of the SMARC 2.2 specification with various improvements including support for Soundwire, PCIe Gen4, and severa; other changes related to pinout definitions and signal descriptions, as well as various bug fixes and corrections. SMARC (“Smart Mobility ARChitecture”) is one of the many standards for systems-on-module designed to enable interoperability between vendors that offer modules compliant with the standard.
Hackaday ☛ Old Time Stereographs Get New Photos
In the late 1800s, the stereograph — sometimes incorrectly called a stereopticon — was a big craze. You’d view two side-by-side images through some lenses and see a three-dimensional image. This, of course, later would morph into View-Masters and, eventually, virtual reality headsets. But if you have an old stereograph, where do you get new images for it? If you are [Engineers Need Art], you write a program to convert MPO files (a common 3D image format) to printable stereograms. Interestingly, he used AI to assist in the project and has observations about where it helped and where it didn’t.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Conference 2024: Extending the Call for Papers deadline
Come and give a talk at the upcoming LibreOffice Conference 2024 which will take place from October 10 – 12 in Luxembourg! Our Call for Papers is open, and we are extending the submission deadline until August 31.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Akademy 2024 T-shirt online orders now open & in-person extended
Orders for the Akademy 2024 T-shirt for those attending online are now open till 29th September, these will be shipped after Akademy. For those attending in person the order deadline has been extended till Sunday 11th
