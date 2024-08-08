Openwashing and LLM Scam
Keygen LLC ☛ Keygen is now Fair Source
In this post, we'll discuss why we're relicensing from ELv2 to FCL, and what that actually means for us, and for you.
Open Source Initiative ☛ Jean-Pierre Lorre: Voices of the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition [Ed: Disgraceful openwashing by the Microsoft-bribed OSI; the author of this blog post is paid by Microsoft. This complete compromise of the OSI does not get the media attention is truly deserves.]
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is running a series of stories about a few of the people involved in the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition (OSAID) co-design process. Today, we are featuring Jean-Pierre Lorre, one of the volunteers who has helped to shape and are shaping the OSAID.
Forbes ☛ Alpaca Makes It Easy To Run Powerful Hey Hi (AI) Language Models On Linux
No subscription fees, no prying eyes. Here's an app that makes it easy to run an LLM safely and privately on your own GNU/Linux PC.