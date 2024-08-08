I didn't know much about it, so I dug in to try and find the most robust and efficient way to do it. I thought it was going to be a nice little I-can-do-this-while-jetlagged hackday project, but it's way more complicated than I thought. It turns out, the 'native' ways of doing it are inefficient and buggy. If you handle the transparency yourself, you avoid these bugs, and serve a file that's half the size, or less.

If you just want the solution, here's <stacked-alpha-video>, an NPM package to handle the playback of these videos.

Otherwise, here's what I discovered, and the many bugs I filed along the way.