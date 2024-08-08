today's howtos
-
Andy Bell ☛ Riffing on the latest CSS fit text approach
As promised in our link to Roman Komarov’s Fit-to-Width Text: A New Technique article, I have implemented it and tweaked a couple of bits for our context.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Host names in syslog messages may not be quite what you expect
The intent of this embedded hostname is noble; it's there so you can have syslog relays (which may happen accidentally), where the originating system sends its messages to host A and host A relays them to host B, and B records the hostname as the originating system, not host A. Unfortunately, in practice all sorts of things can go wrong, including a quite fun one.
-
Jake Archibald ☛ Video with alpha transparency on the web
I didn't know much about it, so I dug in to try and find the most robust and efficient way to do it. I thought it was going to be a nice little I-can-do-this-while-jetlagged hackday project, but it's way more complicated than I thought. It turns out, the 'native' ways of doing it are inefficient and buggy. If you handle the transparency yourself, you avoid these bugs, and serve a file that's half the size, or less.
If you just want the solution, here's <stacked-alpha-video>, an NPM package to handle the playback of these videos.
Otherwise, here's what I discovered, and the many bugs I filed along the way.
-
It's FOSS ☛ How to Back up or Clone a Virtual Machine on VirtualBox
Whether you want a duplicate of your VM or want to safely store a backup, VirtualBox lets you do that easily.
-
How to Find Public IP Address from Hostname
We can use a few commands with server “hostname” to find the corresponding public IP address associated with that. Here are the ways to use the command line on Linux, Windows, or macOS to get the hostname IP address.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Use the chmod Command for File Permissions in Linux
The chmod command is essential for managing file permissions in Linux. This guide provides a thorough explanation of chmod syntax, options, and practical examples to help you understand and apply permission changes effectively.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jenkins on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jenkins on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Jenkins is a powerful open-source automation server that streamlines the process of building, testing, and deploying software. It has become an essential tool for developers and DevOps teams looking to implement continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Laravel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Laravel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Laravel is one of the most popular PHP web frameworks known for its elegant syntax, powerful features, and excellent documentation. It provides developers with the tools they need to build modern, scalable web applications quickly and efficiently.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change Timezone on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the Timezone on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Timezones are geographical areas that share the same standard time. They’re essential for coordinating activities across different parts of the world. Ubuntu, like other GNU/Linux distributions, manages timezones through a combination of system files and utilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jenkins on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jenkins on Fedora 40. Jenkins is an open-source automation server that facilitates continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) in software development.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Yandex Browser on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WordPress with Nginx on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Arduino on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GitLab on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Timeshift on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22
Ready to revamp your Mint experience? Learn how to install KDE Plasma on GNU/Linux Mint 22 and embrace a whole new level of functionalities.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install VirtualBox Guest Additions for Ubuntu 24.04 VM
This tutorial shows how to install the guest additions for Debian, Ubuntu, GNU/Linux Mint based systems that are running as Virtualbox virtual machine. Guest Additions is an external package designed to be installed inside a VirtualBox guest OS.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Elevate Your GNU/Linux Experience: Effective Performance Optimization Techniques for Enhanced Speed
Linux, an open source operating system, powers a vast array of devices from personal computers to servers and supercomputers. Its flexibility and efficiency have made it a popular choice among developers, system administrators, and tech enthusiasts. However, like any operating system, GNU/Linux requires performance optimization to ensure it operates at peak efficiency. This article delves into the intricacies of GNU/Linux performance optimization, offering detailed insights and practical tips to boost speed and efficiency.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Use ‘next’ Command with Awk in Linux – Part 6
The next command in awk tells it to skip the remaining patterns and actions for the current line and proceed to the next input line. This can help avoid executing redundant or unnecessary steps, making your scripts more efficient.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Search Files by Name or Extension Using find Command
There are several Linux utilities that we can use to locate files on the file system, but finding files with multiple extensions can sometimes prove tricky and require specific commands.