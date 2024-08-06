Mozilla Firefox 129 is a minor update that only improves the Reader View with a “Text and layout” menu that replaces the “Type controls” menu and features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment for a more accessible reading experience, and a new “Theme” menu with additional Contrast and Gray options allowing users to select their own custom colors for text, background, and links.

