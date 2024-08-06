KDE Plasma 6.1.4 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 06, 2024



KDE Plasma 6.1.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.3 and improves the smoothness of resizing Plasma widgets, updates textual-list-style group pop-up of Plasma’s Task Manager to scale properly, and refines how KRunner matches text to System Settings pages to be less aggressive about showing them to users for searches with a very weak match.

This release also improves the KWin window and composite manager to no longer place windows with the titlebar cut off on top when opening windows whose minimum height is still taller than the screen. KWin will now ensure the window’s titlebar is visible to allow users to move it around.

