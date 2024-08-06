Aura 4.0 Arch’s Package Manager Released, Transitions from Haskell to Rust

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 06, 2024



Aura, the beloved package manager specifically designed for Arch Linux, has just undergone a significant transformation with the release of Aura 4.0.

This latest version pivots from its original Haskell coding into the more performance-efficient Rust language, resulting in a leaner and faster Aura with a binary size reduced by fourfold.

Haven’t you heard about Aura? In short, it is a powerful package manager that simplifies the installation and management of packages on Arch Linux.

The main selling point? It is known for its seamless handling of both official Arch packages and user-contributed AUR (Arch User Repository) ones. Let’s see now what the new version has in store for us.