today's leftobers

Last week, The Overture Maps Foundation announced the General Availability of its global maps datasets. The exiting of beta for the places, buildings, divisions, and base layers is a tremendous achievement for all involved. I’ve been lucky enough to participate with Overture for the last year and a half, through my work at Precisely. I’m especially excited to help guide Overture’s Global Entity Reference System, or GERS.

It’s been hard to express my excitement, especially to non-geospatial geeks, so I’ll attempt to explain here.

Overture’s Global Entity Reference System has a real shot at standardizing how datasets and systems deal with place.