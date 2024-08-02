today's leftobers
Linuxiac ☛ Xen 4.19 Hypervisor Debuts With Expanded ARM and x86 Capabilities
Xen 4.19 type-1 hypervisor debuts with enhanced hardware support for x86 and Arm, plus new features and improvements. Full details inside.
Linuxiac ☛ Redis Launches Community Edition and Unveils Redis Stack 7.4
Redis 7.4 is here with Community Edition! New features include hash field expiration, vector data types, time series filters, and more.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including 7 Days to Die and Hollow Survivors - 2024-07-31 Edition
Between 2024-07-24 and 2024-07-31 there were 41 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 381 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10.8 % of total released titles. This is a very good week.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - July 2024
Welcome to the monthly update for openSUSE Tumbleweed for July 2024. Last month was busy with events like the Community Summit in Berlin and the openSUSE Conference. Both events were productive and well-received.
Standards/Consortia
Drew Breunig ☛ Towards Standardizing Place
Last week, The Overture Maps Foundation announced the General Availability of its global maps datasets. The exiting of beta for the places, buildings, divisions, and base layers is a tremendous achievement for all involved. I’ve been lucky enough to participate with Overture for the last year and a half, through my work at Precisely. I’m especially excited to help guide Overture’s Global Entity Reference System, or GERS.
It’s been hard to express my excitement, especially to non-geospatial geeks, so I’ll attempt to explain here.
Overture’s Global Entity Reference System has a real shot at standardizing how datasets and systems deal with place.
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ Open data formats and AI integration amid a data evolution
There are three main open data formats — Delta, Iceberg and Apache Hudi. All three have their own specific way of writing data, and all were built for different use cases, according to Mohan.
