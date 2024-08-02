For historical reasons, we still have a '/usr/bin/python' that is Python 2 on our Ubuntu 22.04 machines. Yes, we know, Python 2 isn't supported any more, but our users have had more than a decade where /usr/bin/python was Python 2 and while Ubuntu continued to ship a Python 2, we didn't feel like breaking their '#!/usr/bin/python' lines in scripts by either removing /usr/bin/python or making it Python 3. That option ran out in Ubuntu 24.04, which doesn't ship any Python 2 packages and so provides no native way to have a Python 2 /usr/bin/python (you can make a symlink to your own version of Python 2, if you really insist). In my entry on the state of Python in Ubuntu 24.04, I speculated that we might wind up with /usr/bin/python existing and being Python 3 in Ubuntu 26.04. With more time and more water under the bridge, I think we're fairly likely to do that or even move faster, partly because there are forces pushing reasonably strongly in that direction.