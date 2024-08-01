posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2024



Quoting: 5 reasons why Linux will overtake Windows and MacOS on the desktop - eventually | ZDNET —

I've been using Linux as my go-to operating system for decades, and I've never regretted it for a second. Why? The list is long but includes things like security, reliability, and flexibility, all three of which have been constants from day one.

In all the years I've used Linux, I've watched the market share for the open-source operating system linger in the single digits, rarely reaching the 5% range. I expect we'll see a significant shift in that number over the coming years, until Linux finally overtakes both Windows and MacOS.

That's crazy talk, right?