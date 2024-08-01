Security Leftovers
-
SANS ☛ Apple Patches Everything. July 2024 Edition, (Tue, Jul 30th)
Yesterday, Fashion Company Apple released patches across all of its operating systems. A standalone patch for Safari was released to address WebKit problems in older macOS versions. Fashion Company Apple does not provide CVSS scores or severity ratings.
-
Security Week ☛ Apple Rolls Out Security Updates for iOS, macOS
Apple has released security patches for dozens of vulnerabilities in iOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS, and Safari.
-
Trail of Bits ☛ Our audit of Homebrew
By William Woodruff This is a joint post with the Homebrew maintainers; read their announcement here! Last summer, we performed an audit of Homebrew.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Microsoft calls out apparent ESXi vulnerability that some researchers say is a ‘nothing burger’ [Ed: Microsoft also said that its entire infrastructure getting breached was a ‘nothing burger’ and worse yet, it tried to cover that up]
Attackers exploited the vulnerability by creating an admins group and adding new users to it, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft researchers say.
-
Ubuntu Fixes Two OpenVPN Vulnerabilities
Two vulnerabilities were discovered in openvpn, a virtual private network software which could keep the closing session active or result in denial of service. Canonical released security updates to address these vulnerabilities in affected Ubuntu releases. These include Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Ubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
-
AcidPour Malware Attacking Linux Data Storage Devices To Wipe Out Data [Ed: So don't install it.]
It targets crucial sectors of Linux devices such as SCSI SATA, Memory Technology Devices (MTD), MultiMediaCard Storage, DMSETUP, and Unsorted Block Image devices, overwriting contents and making recovery virtually impossible.
-
Telegram-Controlled TgRat Trojan Targets Linux Servers [Ed: Portraying Windows Trojans as "Linux" and not explaining how this malware can get there in the first place]
Meet TgRat Trojan: Once known for targeting Windows devices, the new version targets Linux and runs its command and control center through the popular messaging app Telegram.
-
Linux Kernel 6.10 Released: Exploring New Security Features
Linus Torvalds announced the release of Linux kernel 6.10 on July 14th, 2024, marking it as the latest stable kernel branch. This release brings an array of new features and improvements that enhance both functionality and hardware support. Here, we will explore the security features and changes introduced in this Linux kernel version.
-
USENIX Security ’23 – Device Tracking via Linux’s New TCP Source Port Selection Algorithm