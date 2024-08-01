The W55RP20-EVB-Pico evaluation board combines the W55RP20 MCU with the W5500 wired TCP/IP controller and the RP2040 from the Raspberry Pi Pico. This allows it to support both Raspberry Pi Pico functionalities and Ethernet capabilities.

Particle introduced the Tachyon on Kickstarter today, a 5G-connected single-board computer designed to embed intelligence into various devices. This credit card-sized computer features a Qualcomm Snapdragon System on Module and an AI accelerator, combining advanced edge computing capabilities with Particle’s edge-to-cloud IoT infrastructure.

The ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7, utilizing Rockchip technology, is engineered for compatibility with the Nvidia Jetson Nano ecosystem. This upcoming open-source device, poised for launch on CrowdSupply, is designed for a diverse array of applications, including computer cluster nodes, on-premise servers, and projects involving 3D graphics and AI.

The monthly Nitrux releases continue with Nitrux 3.6, which is still powered by the Linux 6.9 kernel series in a “Liquorix” flavor for uncompromised responsiveness in interactive systems, and uses a customizable KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop experience. Nitrux 3.6 ships with Linux kernel 6.9.12 by default.

It’s been almost five years since the last stable Super Grub2 Disk release, but development never stopped and the new stable release is here to introduce support for the Btrfs file system, support for booting into more operating systems, such as GNU/Hurd (Debian based) and ReactOS, and support for booting into Linux systems from the /boot partition.