posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2024



Quoting: Open source driving the future of EV charging —

The global transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) marks a major shift in the ongoing efforts against climate change and towards sustainable energy solutions. With EV sales skyrocketing to 14 million units in 2023, the demand for efficient and reliable EV charging infrastructure has never been more pressing. Addressing this need requires innovation, collaboration, and the use of cutting-edge technology. We are thrilled to announce a step forward in this mission: Canonical has collaborated with DFI and PIONIX to build an open source charging station software stack, which will be showcased at the Canonical booth at the upcoming IAA Transportation 2024 in September in Hanover.