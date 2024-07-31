Play Classic Video Games With RetroArch on Ubuntu 24.04
Learn how to install the RetroArch emulator on Ubuntu and other Linux distributions and play your favorite classic games on your PC.Read on
Do you waddle the waddle?
It’s been almost five years since the last stable Super Grub2 Disk release, but development never stopped and the new stable release is here to introduce support for the Btrfs file system, support for booting into more operating systems, such as GNU/Hurd (Debian based) and ReactOS, and support for booting into Linux systems from the /boot partition.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 is here six months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 update as the fifth stable update based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. To update your devices, go to System Settings > Updates.
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.
Particle introduced the Tachyon on Kickstarter today, a 5G-connected single-board computer designed to embed intelligence into various devices. This credit card-sized computer features a Qualcomm Snapdragon System on Module and an AI accelerator, combining advanced edge computing capabilities with Particle’s edge-to-cloud IoT infrastructure.
The W55RP20-EVB-Pico evaluation board combines the W55RP20 MCU with the W5500 wired TCP/IP controller and the RP2040 from the Raspberry Pi Pico. This allows it to support both Raspberry Pi Pico functionalities and Ethernet capabilities.
Learn how to install the RetroArch emulator on Ubuntu and other Linux distributions and play your favorite classic games on your PC.Read on