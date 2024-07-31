posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2024



Quoting: AppImage Fan? You Need to Check Out 'Gear Lever' - OMG! Ubuntu —

When I download an AppImage for software like Audacity, Kdenlive, etc., it’s usually to my Downloads folder, or sat on a USB stick or external SSD.

To run it, I need to navigate to the folder, right-click on the binary, give it permission to run, then double-click on it to run.

And if I don’t manually create a .desktop file for the AppImage it won’t show up in the Ubuntu app launcher/menu for quick, no-fuss opening.

Solutions exist, of course. In 2022 I featured a terrific tool to integrate AppImages with Ubuntu easily.

With that tool installed, the first time you run a new AppImage it can automatically create a system shortcut and move the runtime to a (safe) directory of your choosing.