Rspamd 3.9 Adds New GPT Plugin for Improved Spam Filtering

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 21, 2024



Rspamd, a free and open-source spam filtering system widely recognized for its efficiency and flexibility in managing email spam through various modules and algorithms, recently released its latest update, 3.9.0.

For those unaware, it is primarily used to integrate into various email servers and systems, including Postfix, Exim, and Dovecot, as a highly efficient solution in the ongoing battle against spam. It is built with a modular architecture, allowing users to enable or disable various modules to suit their needs.

The new Rspamd 3.9 update introduced exciting new features, such as cutting-edge AI technologies, so let’s look at them.