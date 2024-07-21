Windows TCO: Cracking, Windows Catastrophe, and Microsoft's Global Outage (Azure Also)

The Presidency also indicated that based on informations from the Civil Aeronautical Authority, the air navigation system does not use Microsoft 365 platform, so the worldwide affectation only had a local impact on the airlines’ check-in systems.

Claudio Dutary, operations manager of the main air terminal and recurrent regional hub, affirmed to the press that all systems related to aircraft management, flight aircraft, and communication with navigation systems were not interrupted.

The official report adds that the country’s public institutions did not register major incidents due to Microsoft’s failure.