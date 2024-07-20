Windows TCO: Ransomware, Azure Downtime, Bricked Windows, People Dying in Hospitals

The problem affecting the majority of services was caused by a flawed update by CrowdStrike, an American cybersecurity firm, whose systems are intended to protect users from hackers. Microsoft said on Friday that it was aware of an issue affecting machines running “CrowdStrike Falcon.”

But Microsoft had also said there was an earlier outage affecting U.S. users of Azure, its cloud service system. Some users may have been affected by both. Even as a fix was sent out by CrowdStrike, some systems were still affected into the U.S. morning as businesses needed to make manual updates to their systems to resolve the issue.