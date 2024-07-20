today's howtos
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install JupyterLab on Ubuntu 24.04
JupyterLab is an open-source web-based interactive development environment that extends the classic Jupyter Notebook experience, providing a more flexible and powerful interface for data science and scientific computing tasks.
TechRepublic ☛ The Tech Pro’s Guide to GNU/Linux Mint
Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu, which is already one of the most user-friendly distributions available. Mint then opts for a default desktop environment, Cinnamon, that is much more familiar to the masses.
Linux Handbook ☛ Replace Strings and Lines with Ansible Replace Module
Learn to replace strings and lines across multiple systems or files with the Ansible replace module.
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Day 107: the light-dark() color function
It’s time to get me up to speed with modern CSS. There’s so much new in CSS that I know too little about. To change that I’ve started #100DaysOfMoreOrLessModernCSS. Why more or less modern CSS? Because some topics will be about cutting-edge features, while other stuff has been around for quite a while already, but I just have little to no experience with it.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Find Large Files on Linux
What can you do if the storage on your Linux machine is nearly full? You can free up space by removing or relocating some files, and you should probably start with the biggest. Discover how to find large files and duplicates to give yourself more usable space and improve system performance.
Medium ☛ The Linux Concept Journey — Link File (aka Symbolic Link)
As you know there are seven different file types used in Linux (https://medium.com/@boutnaru/the-linux-concept-journey-linux-file-types-4cb622887331). Among them we have a “link” file type (aka “symbolic link’), which is used for pointing to other files (https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/linux-ln-how-to-create-a-symbolic-link-in-linux-example-bash-command/). When using “ls -l” (https://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man1/ls.1.html) link files are marked with “l” in the output — as shown in the screenshot below.