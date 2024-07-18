Kernel Space and Graphics
-
Linux ☛ netfilter/iptables project homepage - News of the netfilter project
The Netfilter Core Team has released nftables-1.1.0.
-
Linux mailing lists ☛ [ANNOUNCE] nftables 1.1.0 release
The Netfilter project proudly presents:
nftables 1.1.0
... after a release cycles of 8 months.
-
Graphics Stack
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Long Road To DRIL
I’m Cookin
Lot of stuff happening. I can’t talk about much of it yet, but trust me when I say the following:
It’s happening.
When it happens, you’ll know what I meant.
-